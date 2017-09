On April 15, 2013, two homemade bombs exploded at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people were killed and more than 260 injured, including Jeff Bauman, who lost both his legs. Hours later, when he awoke from surgery, Bauman helped identify one of the terrorists. Now, the film Stronger, based on Bauman's memoir by the same name, recounts how that terrorist attack changed Bauman's life and for the better. Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Bauman; they spoke to VOA's Penelope Poulou.