Conservationists around the world are making great strides in rescuing animal species from the brink of extinction. Despite the recent death of the last male white rhinoceros, there is hope that science can bring the species back. In Europe, scientists are raising bison almost a century after they vanished from the wild, and California's population of sea otters has rebounded from only 50 specimens in the 1930s. VOA's George Putic has more.