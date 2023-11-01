Student Union
Student from Nigeria Discusses Adjusting to US Life
David Obiukwu, a student from Nigeria studying at Allen Community College in the U.S. state of Kansas, talks about his experiences as an international student and gives advice on adjusting to college life.
Read his comments in The Allen Flame, the student newspaper, here. (October 2023)
South Korean Student Urges Princeton to Better Educate International Students on Race
Princeton student Ukyung (Heidi) Nam, a first-year student from South Korea, says that the school's International Orientation program needs to do a better job of educating students on race in America.
"IO [International Orientation] shouldn’t stop at teaching about topical and logistical issues, such as visas and paid work," she writes in The Daily Princetonian, the student newspaper. "It must integrate an actual session on race and the history and culture of racism in the United States into its programming." Read her opinion piece here. (October 2023)
Purdue University Marks Record International Student Class
Purdue University Fort Wayne has enrolled 182 international students from 22 countries, making it its largest group of first-year international students ever.
Inside Indiana Business has the story. (October 2023)
EducationUSA Offers Services for International Students
U.S. News & World Report takes a look at EducationUSA, a network of advising centers supported to the U.S. State Department. Its mission is to help students who want to study in the U.S.
According to the story, EducationUSA has some 430 advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories. The centers can help students find the best school for them and help with the admission process. Read the full story here. (October 2023)
Getting a US Student Visa: Here's How
Kharbarhub.com, a news site from Nepal, walks international students through the process of getting a U.S. student visa in this article.
It includes information about applying and interviewing for a visa. Read the full story here. (October 2023)