Student Urges US to Ease Online Class Restrictions for International Students

FILE - Students walk through the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 1, 2016.
A student at Temple University in Philadelphia wants the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ease restrictions of online classes for international college students.

"Taking online classes can mark the difference between a successful and unsuccessful semester, and international students should have the same opportunities," writes Valeria Uribe for The Temple News, the student newspaper.

Read her piece here. (January 2024)

International Students Coming to US: Avoid These Pitfalls

FILE - Students walk across the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2023.
US News & World Report has some tips for international students studying in the U.S.

Here's a look at 12 mistakes international students should avoid making. (January 2024)

Scholarships Open Doors for Student Aiming to Study in US

FILE - In this April 28, 2016, photo, students walk by the James Branch Cabell Library on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.
The Indian Express has an article outlining some of the benefits of studying abroad and offers a list of programs and scholarships for student planning to study in the United States.

Read the story here. (January 2024)

International MBA Students Offer Tips for Success

FILE - People walk in and out of The Wharton School building on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia, March 20, 2016.
Poets & Quants, a website centered on graduate business education, talked to international MBA students in the U.S. about achieving success.

Here's what they said. (January 2024)

Self-Advocacy a Key Skill for International Students, Expert Says

FILE - Mississippi University for Women banners decorate the Columbus, Miss., campus, Oct. 23, 2023.
International students face special challenges when navigating life in the U.S., writes Roshni Rao, executive director of doctoral and postdoctoral career design at Johns Hopkins University.

To manage, she writes, it's crucial that students engage in active self-advocacy, not just adaptation.

"Understanding and articulating our needs while making informed decisions becomes paramount when navigating the complex terrain of building a career in a new country," she writes. "This isn’t a luxury; it serves as the guiding compass that keeps us oriented and propels us forward in these uncharted waters, far from the security of our familiar shores."

Read the full story here. (January 2024)

