Students at the University of Chicago Have the Highest SAT Scores
According to a new roundup from Sarah Wood in the US News & World Report, University of Chicago students have an average score of 1,545, just shy of the maximum 1,600.
While SATs are still a rite of passage for many American high schoolers, colleges are increasingly making the tests optional in their admissions process. (November 2023)
Why Chinese Families Are Worried Sending Children to US Universities
There are more students from China studying in the U.S. than from any other country. But that number has slightly decreased. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has more on some reasons behind this drop and what some Chinese students say it's like studying in the U.S.
As Students Seek Return on Investment, Colleges Offer More Career Services
Many Americans are increasingly skeptical of the value of a college degree.
In response, colleges are hiring new advisers and making career counseling a central part of the undergraduate experience. Jon Marcus reports for The Washington Post. (November 2023)
Scientific Censorship Could Be Driven By Scientists Themselves
When Americans think of academic censorship, they usually think of politicians or activists trying to stifle dissenting views. But new research suggests that in the sciences, censorship is often self-inflicted, and driven by career interests and the urge to fit in.
Co-authors Musa al-Gharbi and Cory Clark explain their findings in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (November 2023)
Why Study English? To Follow Your Passions
For Inside Higher Ed, professor Sarah Wasserman argues that students should study fields they care about, and that humanities departments should market themselves as places of intellectual discovery and joy.
Amid declining enrollments, she writes that literary scholars need to double down on their original mission. (November 2023)