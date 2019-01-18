Accessibility links

Students in Germany, Switzerland Demand Action on Climate Change

  • Associated Press
Youngsters hold up banners as they march during a protest against the climate change in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 10, 2019.

BERLIN — 

Thousands of students are holding rallies across Germany and Switzerland to protest lack of action against climate change.

The demonstrations taking place in dozens of cities Friday were inspired by a Swedish student's weekly "school strike."

In Berlin, protesters focused on an upcoming political decision on when to end the use of coal in the country.

Germany still relies heavily on lignite coal, a fossil fuel which produces large amounts of greenhouse gases that heat the atmosphere.

An expert panel is expected to publish non-binding recommendations later this month for how Germany can achieve the transition from coal to renewable energy in the coming decades.

