Al-Bashir Opponents Now Denounce Military Government

  • Naba Mohiedeen
Sudanese military officers and demonstrators ride atop a military tanker as they protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan, April 12, 2019.

KHARTOUM — 

After 30 years in power, Omar al-Bashir is no longer president of Sudan. But on Friday, a day after he was ousted, tens of thousands of people remained in the streets of the capital and other cities, denouncing the army's plan to lead a transitional government that will take the country to new elections.

Sudanese military officers control demonstrators as they protest against the army's announcement that deposed president Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan, April 12, 2019.
The largest demonstration took place outside army headquarters, where people who first assembled on Saturday to protest al-Bashir are now demanding the army put civilians in charge.

This group of protesters chanted "it fell once, it will fall again," referring to the government.

Troops surrounded the area but did not stop the demonstrations.

Sudanese demonstrators gather to protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan, April 12, 2019.
Sudanese demonstrators gather to protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan, April 12, 2019.

Politician Amal Jabrallah, a leader in Sudan's Communist Party, urged the crowds not to leave, saying the protests are not only about removing al-Bashir, but the whole Islamic regime.

Amal said that the nation has revolted and gave huge sacrifices to change the Islamic political regime, the National Islamic Front, and not only al-Bashir.

On Friday, a leader of the new military ruling council promised Sudan would eventually get a civilian government.

Also, the head of the military's rapid support forces said on social media that he would support the Sudanese people's choice of a civilian transitional government and refuse any other solution to the ongoing crisis.

However, tension in the capital remained high.

On Thursday, security forces attacked the protesters for the third time this week and were again pushed back by army troops. One person was killed in a shooting.

Overnight, protesters ignored an army curfew. And on Friday, shooting was heard inside army headquarters. The source of the shooting was unclear.

