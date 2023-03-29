Accessibility links

Sudan's Finance Minister Denies Military Government Is Trying to Consolidate Power Over State Finance

Economists say Sudan's economy is in dire shape, struggling under the weight of high inflation and the suspension of debt cancellation by Western nations since last October's coup. In an exclusive interview with VOA in Khartoum, Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim tells Henry Wilkins about allegations the military government is trying to assert more control over the economy, and its alleged links with Russia’s Wagner Group.

