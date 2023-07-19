Suicide Bomber Targets Truck Carrying Troops in Pakistan, Wounds 8

A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said, amid increasing violence in the region.

The attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.

The military truck was badly damaged. Police did not give details about any troop casualties.

A senior police officer in the city, Waqas Rafique, said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and that the attack also damaged other nearby vehicles carrying civilians.