Super Tuesday Racks Up Votes for Presumptive Nominees
Super Tuesday is not so super with both U.S. political parties already having a presumptive presidential nominee. Nigeria begins trials for hundreds of people accused of election crimes. And, In Australia the group Global Citizen holds a conference featuring Hugh Jackman and Charlie Puth.
