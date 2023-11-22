Accessibility links

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case Against OPT Visa Program

FILE - Scientists work in a bioprocess lab at Eat Just in Alameda, California, June 14, 2023.
OPT provides temporary work authorization for international students in the U.S., and a government rule allows science and engineering students to stay an extra 24 months. This rule was challenged by an association of American IT workers, but the Supreme Court has declined to hear their case. Read more from Roy Maurer for the Society of Human Resource Management. (October 2023)

'College Welcome Guide’ Measures Culture, Not Academics

FILE - People gather for the 3rd annual Queer Liberation March in New York, June 27, 2021.
There are plenty of online tools to rank the academic prestige of colleges. But this new tool, created by The Hechinger Report, measures colleges based on other variables, like graduation rates, climate of free speech and resources for LGBTQ+ students. Check out the guide for yourself in this piece by Fazil Khan. (October 2023)

Biden Administration’s Executive Order on AI Might Be Good News for Immigrants 

FILE - An AI (artificial intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, July 6, 2023.
The Biden administration has ordered agencies to loosen visa rules for immigrants with artificial intelligence (AI) expertise, since foreigners have founded about two-thirds of AI startups in the U.S. and make up 70% of AI graduate students there.

Stuart Anderson breaks down the new visa regulations in Forbes. (November 2023)

Education Is Shaping Up to Be a Key Issue in 2024 US Presidential Election

FILE - From left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, and former Vice President Mike Pence, debate Sept. 27, 2023.
Education is normally not as important to presidential voters as cultural issues and the state of the economy. But as communities battle over curricula, support for LGBTQ students, and post-pandemic learning loss, Republican presidential candidates are making education a major talking point. Read more from Savannah Kuchar of USA Today. (October 2023)

How Can Colleges Best Welcome International Students?

FILE - Students walk past a banner promoting diversity on the Atwood Memorial Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University, Jan. 16, 2008, in St. Cloud, Minn.
Preeti Aghalayam of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has suggestions for welcoming international students to campuses. Instructors should carefully introduce their material and avoid complex diagrams and grading schemes. Read more in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)

