Supreme Court Hands Victory to Privacy Advocates

A router is displayed in East Derry, N.H., June 19, 2018.

In a victory for privacy advocates, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that cell phone location data cannot be obtained by government agencies without a search warrant.

In a 5-4 vote, the justices ruled that law enforcement authorities need a search warrant to obtain data that cell phone providers routinely keep about the location and movements of their users. The data, which shows the cell tower a user connects to at any given time, is routinely used by law enforcement authorities in criminal investigations.

At issue in the case was whether law enforcement authorities need a search warrant to obtain the data. The U.S. constitution's fourth amendment prohibits "unreasonable searches and seizures."

The court ruled that the acquisition of "cell site records was a Fourth Amendment search."

"The Fourth Amendment protects not only property interests but certain expectations of privacy as well," it said.

