Suspect in Annapolis Newspaper Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of shooting and killing five people at an Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper in June pleaded not guilty Monday.

Jarrod Ramos did not appear in court. His attorneys entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf though electronic filing.

His lawyers plan to argue that a courtroom identification of Ramos at his trial will be tainted because of what they call "impermissible suggestive identification procedures" by police -- meaning the identification of Ramos as the chief suspect was obtained through facial recognition technology.

Ramos is being held in jail without bail, pending his trial.

He is charged with killing four journalists and an office worker at the Capital Gazette newspaper June 28. It was one of the worst cases of violence against journalists in U.S. history.

Ramos was apparently angry over a Gazette story about his harassing a former high school classmate.