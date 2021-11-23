Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Incident to Appear in Court

Officials in Waukesha, Wisconsin, said that the driver suspected of plowing an SUV into a traditional Christmas parade Sunday is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, during which he is expected to face charges in the Sunday attack that killed five people and injured at least 48.

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office says the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks of Milwaukee, is scheduled to appear in county court later in the day. Waukesha Police Department Chief Dan Thompson said Monday that his department would refer five counts of first-degree intentional homicide to prosecutors.

But District Attorney Sue Opper has not indicated what charges she may file.

On Monday, Thompson said that police had no motive for the attack and no evidence that Sunday night's crash in the Milwaukee suburb was related to terrorism. Police said it happened minutes after the suspect had been involved in a domestic disturbance, but officers were not in pursuit of him at the time.

Video from the scene shows the red SUV driving into the parade route as the parade is under way, striking a marching band and other participants from behind without slowing down.

Four women and an 81-year-old man were killed in the incident.

Officials said six children hurt in the attack were listed in critical condition.

A local Milwaukee television station, citing police and court sources, said Brooks was released on Friday from jail after posting bail for earlier charges, including battery and disorderly conduct.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

