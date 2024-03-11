Sweden’s Flag Raised at NATO

At a ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, Sweden’s flag was raised at NATO headquaters as the Nordic nation became the transatlantic organization’s 32nd member. The event took place as Russia prepares for a presidential election later this week – we have a preview.U.S. Secretary of State is in Jamacia Caribbean Community to discuss the situation in Haiti. VOA Creole Service chief Sandra Lemaire has an update on the situation on the island. China on Monday wrapped up an annual meeting of its National People’s Congress. During the week-long gathering, China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, further cemented his grip on power. VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Beijing.