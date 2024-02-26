Sweden to Become 32nd Nation to Join NATO
A vote by Hungary’s Parliament clears the way for Sweden to join NATO, the 32nd nation to do so. The Netherlands contributes 100 million euros to Ukraine’s war effort. U.S. President Biden says Gaza cease-fire could begin this weekend. And, girls skateboarding in South Africa shaking things up.
