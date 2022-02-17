Sydney Beaches Close After Shark Attack 

Authorities in Sydney closed several beaches Thursday following the first fatal shark attack in the area since 1963.

Baited lines and drones were being used to try to track and catch the shark involved in Wednesday’s attack.

A video shared online showed a shark attacking a swimmer Wednesday off Little Bay Beach, about 20 kilometers south of Australia’s largest city, Sydney, near the entrance to Botany Bay. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the victim.

Officials said they believed a great white shark at least 3 meters in length was responsible.

In addition to beach closures, an ocean swimming race scheduled for Sunday has been postponed following the attack.

