Suicide Bombers Target Damascus Police Building

Three suicide bombers blew themselves up Wednesday near the police headquarters building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing at least two people, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

"The terrorist suicide attackers tried to storm the police command headquarters... The guards opened fire on them, forcing them to blow themselves up before they entered the building and achieved their goals," the ministry said in a statement broadcast on state media.

Two of the bombers blew themselves up in front of the building, while a third bomber blew himself up after being surrounded by police near the back of the police headquarters.

Damascus Police Chief Mohammed Khairu Ismail said one of those killed in the incident was a police officer who’d tried to stop the bombing.

"One of our force members grabbed one of the suicide bombers and prevented him from entering the building, so he blew himself up, killing the sergeant," he said.

The bombing Wednesday marks the second time this month that suicide bombers have targeted police in the Syrian capital. At least 17 people were killed last week during a similar attack on a police station in the southern Midan district.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s bombing.