Syria Reports Rocket Attacks on Military Bases in Aleppo, Hama

Rockets struck Syrian military bases in Hama and Aleppo late Sunday in what state-run television calls new "aggression" by the enemy.

Syrian officials gave no details on who is responsible or if there were any damage or casualties.

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the rockets targeted bases near Aleppo International Airport and a base near Hama where Iranians are also stationed.

Israel is suspected of being behind an attack on a Syrian air base used by Iran earlier this month. Tehran claims seven Iranians were killed.

Israel has warned it would react forcefully anytime it believes an attack against its territory or aircraft is possible. It also blames Iran for arming Hezbollah militiamen.

