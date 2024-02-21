Syria Says Israeli Airstrike Hit Damascus

Syria said Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes hit a residential building in Damascus.

Syrian state media said the strikes took place in the Kfar Sousseh neighborhood, which is also home to security and military headquarters.

There was no immediate comment on the strikes from the Israeli military, which has carried out numerous airstrikes in Syria in recent years.

Israel rarely acknowledges the strikes but has said its actions in Syria target Iran-backed forces.

A February 2023 airstrike hit the same neighborhood as the one in Wednesday’s attack, killing several Iranian military experts.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.