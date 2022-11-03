Syrian families Call for Action Ahead of UN Climate Conference

As climate change-related disasters escalate around the world, international efforts to slow deaths, prepare for crises and help poor nations recover from droughts, floods and fires have never been more urgent. On November 6th, the United Nation’s 27th annual climate conference, known as COP27, begins amid calls for action. VOA’s Heather Murdock has more from Istanbul. Videographers: Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Yan Boechat, Hamada Elrasam, Khalil Ahmed