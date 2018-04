International donors pledged an estimated $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for Syria and neighbors sheltering its refugees in 2018. The amount pledged at a conference in Brussels Wednesday falls short of the more than $7 billion the United Nations is seeking. Meanwhile, a U.N. official for humanitarian affairs told the U.N. Security Council in New York the escalation of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Syria is creating a new humanitarian crisis. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.