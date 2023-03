The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Syria’s rebel-controlled Idlib province, hit hard by February's quakes, is looking to rebuild its shattered education infrastructure. Repairing and replacing destroyed schools is only part of the problem, with many children traumatized. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul. Camera: Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Ahmad Fallaha