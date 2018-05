A team of veterinarians has again traveled to southern Malawi to vaccinate thousands of dogs as part of a global effort by the British charity, Mission Rabies, to eradicate the deadly virus by 2030. Malawi has in the past reported elevated numbers of child deaths from rabies, but now three years into this initiative, the organizers say they are seeing signs of progress. Lameck Masina reports for VOA from Blantyre.