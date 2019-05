A car bomb and gun attack against a U.S.-funded international relief organization in Afghanistan Wednesday killed at least five people, including a police guard, and wounded 24 others. Officials say Taliban insurgents attacked the nonprofit Counterpart International, which is a partner of the U.S. Agency for International Development. The NGO's president and CEO Ann Hudock told VOA's Afghan Service after the attack that all her staff is accounted for and safe. Zlatica Hoke has this report.