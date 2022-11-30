Taliban Bans VOA, RFE/RL Radio in Afghanistan

Taliban authorities have announced a ban on VOA and RFE/RL radio broadcasts on FM stations in Afghanistan, citing complaints they have received about programming content.

The ban will be enforced on December 1, according to a directive issued by the Taliban’s ministry of information and culture.

Taliban spokespeople have not provided further details about the alleged complaints they say they have received about the U.S.-funded news programs.

It is also unclear whether the ban will apply to other international broadcasters that have used the same system for FM broadcasts in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, the Taliban also banned VOA Dari and Pashto language television shows on the private Tolo News channel in Afghanistan.

VOA Dari and Pashto radio programs, first started in the 1980s, reach millions of listeners across Afghanistan and are widely respected as credible and reliable.

Since seizing power last year, the Taliban have imposed a series of restrictions on media and journalists in Afghanistan including mandatory facemasks for women.

Free press groups have accused the Taliban of imposing widespread censorship on media, harassing journalists and denying work rights for female media personnel.

Dozens of private television channels, radio stations and print media have reportedly ceased operations in Afghanistan over the past year largely due to economic hardships and Taliban restrictions. Hundreds of Afghan media personnel have also fled the country fearing Taliban persecution.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.