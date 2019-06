In 2000, Magnus Liljedahl received an Olympic gold medal in sailing. He has been in love with the sport all his life, and it paid off. But after finishing a career in professional sports, he never gave up sailing, and today, he is introducing the therapeutic and healing sport to underserved young people, U.S. veterans, and individuals with disabilities. Lilia Anisimova met with the Olympic champion. Anna Rice narrates her story.