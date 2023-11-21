Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ten Years after Maidan, Ukraine's Activists Say Their Fight Continues

Ten Years after Maidan, Ukraine's Activists Say Their Fight Continues
Embed
Ten Years after Maidan, Ukraine's Activists Say Their Fight Continues

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:58 0:00
Download

It has been 10 years since the start of the uprising known as Maidan, or the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. The wave of civil unrest was sparked by the Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovych's decision to not sign an association agreement with the European Union, which set off a three-month resistance movement. VOA met with three Maidan activists, whose lives — along with their country — changed forever in November 2013.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG