Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Terror in Tigray

Terror in Tigray
Embed
Terror in Tigray

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:32 0:00
Direct link

Civil war has displaced many in Ethiopia's Tigray region, and there is no end in sight to their misery. VOA's Heather Murdock travels to the largely cut-off conflict zone, as well as refugee camps in neighboring Sudan, to bring the story of a complex political situation and the growing humanitarian disaster. Voice of America was among the first on the scene when this conflict broke out in late 2020. Now, VOA gives new light to this crisis in “Terror in Tigray: The Ethiopian Refugee Crisis,” an innovative, comprehensive overview of the crisis.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG