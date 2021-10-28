Civil war has displaced many in Ethiopia's Tigray region, and there is no end in sight to their misery. VOA's Heather Murdock travels to the largely cut-off conflict zone, as well as refugee camps in neighboring Sudan, to bring the story of a complex political situation and the growing humanitarian disaster. Voice of America was among the first on the scene when this conflict broke out in late 2020. Now, VOA gives new light to this crisis in “Terror in Tigray: The Ethiopian Refugee Crisis,” an innovative, comprehensive overview of the crisis.