Student Union
Test-Optional Admissions Could Worsen Inequality
Many colleges no longer require admissions tests like the SAT. They say the tests don’t meaningfully measure intelligence and are easily gamed by wealthier or more privileged students. However, it seems wealthy students are still taking the tests, while poorer ones are forgoing them. Since the tests are still weighed in admissions, the result may be an even larger admissions gap. Maggie Bigelow argues for getting rid of the tests altogether in The Hechinger Report. (August 2023)
Grad Student from Pakistan Reflects on New Life in US
Aisha Lakhani, a graduate student at Anna Maria College, talks about the path that led her from Pakistan to the school in Paxton, Massachusetts.
She's studying counseling psychology and working with students as a residential specialist, a role in which she creates events and supports students. She talks about her experiences here. (September 2023)
By the Numbers, College Is Still Worth It
Writing in the Baltimore Sun, Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the University of Maryland system, says that despite falling enrollments and public trust in universities, graduates still earn more, live longer and happier lives, and even volunteer more often.
Read the op-ed here. (September 2023)
Should We Rethink the College Syllabus?
Syllabi used to be an intellectual map, showing students what they could expect to learn. But academic and video game designer Ian Bogost argues that syllabi have become boring, rote and describe college policies and regulations instead of academic material. Read his argument in The Atlantic. (August 2023)
International Students Detail US Workplace Culture Shocks
International students at Michigan State University talk about workplace culture shocks in the U.S.
Sophomore Shreshta Sinha of India, who's studying computational and cognitive neuroscience, says that unlike India, the U.S. tends to stress work over education.
Read the full story here. (September 2023)