Austin Police Chief: Bombing Suspect Dead

The Austin police chief says serial bombing suspect set off bomb with SWAT team closing in and is dead.

Earlier, the Austin American-Statesman, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, reported that the suspect in a string of bombings that killed two people around Austin, had died.

Early Wednesday morning, police in Texas said they were working on an officer-involved shooting, but it was unclear at that time if it was related to the recent spate of bombings.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that the shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Interstate 35.

There have been multiple reports of heavy police activity in the area.

Investigators have been pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin since the first explosion on March 2. A 39-year-old man was killed. A 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured in two separate blasts on March 12.

On Sunday, two men, ages 22 and 23, were injured in a blast trigged by a tripwire. A worker at a FedEx distribution center was treated and released Tuesday morning after reporting ringing in her ears.