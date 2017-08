President Donald Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall will likely trigger a budget showdown when Congress returns in September, as Democrats and some Republicans debate whether it's worth $1.6 billion. The wall is 2,700 kilometers (1,700 miles) from Capitol Hill in the varied terrain of Del Rio, Texas, yet law enforcement and residents alike say the issue is more complicated than Washington knows. VOA's Congressional reporter Katherine Gypson followed the U.S. Border Patrol to learn more.