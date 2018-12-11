Accessibility links

Thailand to Hold Parliamentary Elections in February

  • VOA News
FILE - A Thai soldier casts his vote during the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 2, 2014.

After more than four years under military rule, Thailand will hold a general election in early 2019.

Thailand's Election Commission announced Tuesday that elections will take place on February 24. The commission's announcement coincided with an announcement by the ruling junta that it was lifting a ban on political campaigning.

The junta eased the ban back in September, when it allowed political parties to resume organizing.

FILE - A Thai pro-democracy protester wears a scarf with a portrait of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a gathering to mark the fourth anniversary of the military takeover of government in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018.

​The military seized control in 2014 after several years of often violent street protests that pitted supporters of Bangkok-based military and royalist establishment against rural-based supporters of Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister, Yingluck, who both served as prime minister at different periods between 2001 and 2014.

Both siblings were overthrown in military coups, and are living abroad to avoid jail sentences over corruption charges.

