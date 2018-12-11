Thailand to Hold Parliamentary Elections in February

After more than four years under military rule, Thailand will hold a general election in early 2019.

Thailand's Election Commission announced Tuesday that elections will take place on February 24. The commission's announcement coincided with an announcement by the ruling junta that it was lifting a ban on political campaigning.

The junta eased the ban back in September, when it allowed political parties to resume organizing.

​The military seized control in 2014 after several years of often violent street protests that pitted supporters of Bangkok-based military and royalist establishment against rural-based supporters of Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister, Yingluck, who both served as prime minister at different periods between 2001 and 2014.

Both siblings were overthrown in military coups, and are living abroad to avoid jail sentences over corruption charges.