Ukraine Set to Choose its Next President

  • Henry Ridgwell
Ukraine is getting set to choose a new president – with the first round of voting scheduled for March 31. The leading two candidates will then face a run off two weeks later to determine who will lead a country still at war with Russia. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Kyiv, the election now appears to be a three-way race between the incumbent Petro Poroshenko, the well-known politician Yulia Tymoshenko, and a television comedian – who has come out of nowhere to lead the polls.

