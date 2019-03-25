Ukraine Set to Choose its Next President

Ukraine is getting set to choose a new president – with the first round of voting scheduled for March 31. The leading two candidates will then face a run off two weeks later to determine who will lead a country still at war with Russia. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Kyiv, the election now appears to be a three-way race between the incumbent Petro Poroshenko, the well-known politician Yulia Tymoshenko, and a television comedian – who has come out of nowhere to lead the polls.