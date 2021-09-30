Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story - Biden and the Borders

The Inside Story - Biden and the Borders
Embed
The Inside Story - Biden and the Borders

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Direct link
Read Transcript

The Biden administration answering questions on the immigration policy. Thousands of Haitian migrants attempt to enter the U.S. at the border with Mexico. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan refugees are welcomed into America. The policy of who gets in, who does not, and why, on The Inside Story: Biden and the Borders. Airdate September 30, 2021.

The Biden administration answering questions on the immigration policy. Thousands of Haitian migrants attempt to enter the U.S. at the border with Mexico. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan refugees are welcomed into America. The policy of who gets in, who does not, and why, on The Inside Story: Biden and the Borders. Airdate September 30, 2021.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG