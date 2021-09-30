The Biden administration answering questions on the immigration policy. Thousands of Haitian migrants attempt to enter the U.S. at the border with Mexico. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan refugees are welcomed into America. The policy of who gets in, who does not, and why, on The Inside Story: Biden and the Borders. Airdate September 30, 2021.
The Inside Story - Biden and the Borders
