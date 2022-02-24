The Inside Story - Global Pandemic Economy - Episode 28 - RERUN

This week, on the Inside Story "Global Pandemic Economy". We discuss the impact of the pandemic on the global economy. Can we return to our pre-pandemic ways? What's causing the slow down in imports and exports of goods around the world? We'll talk to experts about what is being done to get goods moving again and a whole lot more. Join us this week on The Inside Story "Global Pandemic Economy". Original Airdate November 18, 2021.
