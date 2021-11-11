This week on The Inside Story: Mission's End. Join us as we take you on the 20-year journey of the U.S. War effort in Afghanistan. Hear from the veterans and families of the fallen. As America honors the sacrifice of all war veterans, The Inside Story looks back on twenty years of war in Afghanistan on this week's episode: Mission's End. Airdate November 11, 2021.
Episodes
-
November 04, 2021
The Inside Story Episode 12-Confronting Climate Change
-
October 28, 2021
The Inside Story-Fighting the Pandemic Episode 11
-
October 21, 2021
The Inside Story-Afghanistan's Addiction Crisis Episode 10
-
October 14, 2021
The Inside Story - US-China - Under Pressure
-
October 07, 2021
The Inside Story-Deployments and Diplomacy Episode 8
-
September 30, 2021
The Inside Story - Biden and the Borders