The Inside Story - US-China - Under Pressure

This week on The Inside Story, U.S. - China: Under Pressure. Go inside the issues behind the rising tension between the United States and China. China’s recent buzzing of Taiwan’s air defense space is part of a long list of issues for U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping to raise in a virtual summit later this year. Join us this week on The Inside Story: U.S. China: Under Pressure. Airdate October 14, 2021.
