Airdate: February 2, 2023
The Inside Story- Deadly Force Episode 77
From a police beating in Memphis to Asians seemingly targeted in California; the suicide bombing of a mosque in Pakistan to renewed violence in the Middle East, the sheer volume of recent deadly force incidents demands attention, on the Inside Story: Deadly Force.
