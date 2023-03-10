Accessibility links

The Inside Story-A Free Press Matters Episode 82

Freedom of the press is a bedrock of democracy and it is now under pressure around the world. From Haiti to Afghanistan and Nigeria to Iran, democracy’s dependence on press freedom on The Inside Story-A Free Press Matters.

Airdate: March 9, 2023

