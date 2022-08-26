100-million people. That's the number of refugees worldwide. See their challenges from all angles on The Inside Story-A World of Refugees. Airdate: August 25, 2022. Originally aired June 23, 2022.
We honor World Refugee Day with stories from around the world by those forced to flee their homes. From the war in Ukraine to xenophobia in Africa and the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, refugees and their will to survive on The Inside Story-A World of Refugees
