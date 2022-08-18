Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story-Afghanistan One Year Later Episode 53

The Inside Story-Afghanistan One Year Later Episode 53
Embed
The Inside Story-Afghanistan One Year Later Episode 53

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Direct link

It's been a year since U.S. troops left Afghanistan. What happened since the Taliban took power again? Get eyewitness accounts of the day Kabul fell and find out where millions of Afghans went to find refuge, on The Inside Story-Afghanistan: One Year Later.

Find out what has happened in Afghanistan one year after US troops left and the Taliban re-gained power, on The Inside Story-Afghanistan: One Year Later. Airdate: August 18, 2022.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG