The Inside Story-Afghanistan's Addiction Crisis Episode 10

This week on The Inside Story: Drug addiction in the world’s leading opium producer. See and hear from Afghans in cities and in remote mountain villages about how they are caught up in a vicious cycle of drug use and abuse. A gritty perspective from the ground-level about how millions of people are gripped by narcotics on The Inside Story: AFGHANISTAN’S ADDICTION CRISIS.

