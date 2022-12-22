Originally aired July 7, 2022
The Inside Story-Alaska: America's Strategic Frontier Episode 71
Follow VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb into the cockpit of American fighter jets in the remote state of Alaska to explain why the US has such a significant military presence there on The Inside Story-Alaska: America's Strategic Frontier.
