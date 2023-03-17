Airdate: March 16, 2023
The Inside Story-Belt and Road and Beyond Episode 83
China’s influence is growing around the world thanks largely to its Belt & Road Initiative. From energy generation in Ecuador to generational education in South Africa, see the impact of China’s investments on The Inside Story-Belt and Road and Beyond.
