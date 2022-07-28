From Israel to the West Bank and through Saudi Arabia, follow VOA White House Bureau Chief Pasy Widakuswara as she explain the impact of President Biden's trip to the Middle East. Airdate: July 28, 2022.
The Inside Story-Biden in the Middle East Episode 50
