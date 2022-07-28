Accessibility links

Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story-Biden in the Middle East Episode 50

President Joe Biden's first trip to the Middle East has impact beyond the places he visited. VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara takes us through the controversies and consequences on The Inside Story-Biden in the Middle East.

From Israel to the West Bank and through Saudi Arabia, follow VOA White House Bureau Chief Pasy Widakuswara as she explain the impact of President Biden's trip to the Middle East. Airdate: July 28, 2022.

