The Inside Story-Biden's First Year Episode 23

Joe Biden's first year as President of the United States has been marked with challenges ranging from the COVID pandemic to Russia's threat to Ukraine. The Inside Story examines the president's first year in office and how it might shape year two. The Inside Story-Biden's First Year. Air date: January 20, 2022.
Episodes
-
January 13, 2022
The Inside Story-Capitol Attack: One Year Later-Episode 22
-
January 06, 2022
The Inside Story - Episode 21 - Crossing the Frontier
-
December 30, 2021
The Inside Story-Our Changing Climate Episode 20
-
December 23, 2021
The Inside Story-Mission's End Episode 19
-
December 16, 2021
The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later-Episode 18
-
December 09, 2021
The Inside Story-Omicron's Ominous Outlook Episode 17