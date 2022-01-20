Accessibility links

The Inside Story-Biden's First Year Episode 23

Joe Biden's first year as President of the United States has been marked with challenges ranging from the COVID pandemic to Russia's threat to Ukraine. The Inside Story examines the president's first year in office and how it might shape year two. The Inside Story-Biden's First Year. Air date: January 20, 2022.

