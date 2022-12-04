The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali Episode 68
Joe Biden goes to Southeast Asia to assert US presence and power as a hedge to China’s growing influence in the region. VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara guides you through his trip and explains what's at stake on The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali.
