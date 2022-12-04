Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali Episode 68

The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali Episode 68
Embed
The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali Episode 68

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Direct link
Read Transcript

Joe Biden goes to Southeast Asia to assert US presence and power as a hedge to China’s growing influence in the region. VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara guides you through his trip and explains what's at stake on The Inside Story-Biden's Road to Bali.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG