Shortages in the stores, and what is left costs even more. How is COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine causing more disruption? When will our broken supply chains be repaired? From toys for children to automobiles for adults, get a seaside perspective of moving goods through America's biggest port on The Inside Story-Broken Supply Chains. Airdate: May 12, 2022.
The Inside Story-Broken Supply Chains Episode 39
