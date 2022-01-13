Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story-Capitol Attack: One Year Later-Episode 22

The Inside Story-Capitol Attack: One Year Later-Episode 22
Embed
The Inside Story-Capitol Attack: One Year Later-Episode 22

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Direct link
Read Transcript
One year after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, go inside the investigation and find out who is being held politically and legally accountable. Go behind the numbers to see who has been arrested and charged with crimes on The Inside Story-Capitol Attack: One Year Later. Airdate: January 13, 2022.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG