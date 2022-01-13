The Inside Story-Capitol Attack: One Year Later-Episode 22

One year after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, go inside the investigation and find out who is being held politically and legally accountable. Go behind the numbers to see who has been arrested and charged with crimes on The Inside Story-Capitol Attack: One Year Later. Airdate: January 13, 2022.
Episodes
-
January 06, 2022
The Inside Story - Episode 21 - Crossing the Frontier
-
December 30, 2021
The Inside Story-Our Changing Climate Episode 20
-
December 23, 2021
The Inside Story-Mission's End Episode 19
-
December 16, 2021
The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later-Episode 18
-
December 09, 2021
The Inside Story-Omicron's Ominous Outlook Episode 17
-
December 02, 2021
The Inside Story-Pandemic Nursing Fatigue Episode 16